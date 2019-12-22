Time Machine Pre-Roll .5g Hybrid Snowman 7-Pack 3.5g



Like a cozy winter you will be wrapped in this uplifting high, ideal for sparking creativity or getting lost in deep thought over a hearty meal. This cross of Girl Scout Cookies features Diesel gas, subtle lime and wood to help enjoy times pondering winter warmth.



brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality