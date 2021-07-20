Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Timeless Vapes

Timeless Vapes

Cactus Chiller 0.5g

Strain rating:
THC 23%CBD

About this product

Cactus Chiller is a blast from the past. Layers of citrus ooze from this flavor, while light pineapple and fruit notes add depth. Cactus Chiller is a blast from the past. Layers of citrus ooze from this flavor, while light pineapple and fruit notes add depth. Vibrant orange, lemongrass, and lemon flavors are at the forefront of this flavor with uplifting and euphoric effects to follow.

Terpene Profile: Valencene, Alpha Pinene, Linalool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!