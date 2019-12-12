Loading…
Logo for the brand TKO Reserve

TKO Reserve

Tangie Kingpins - 1.5 Gram Joints

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

1.5 grams of mouthwatering organic cannabis. Wrapped in RAW organic hemp paper. No trim, no shake, just buds.

Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
