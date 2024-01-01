  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand TONIC

TONIC

Handcrafted CBD+ Botanical Blends sourced from our hemp farm
All categoriesEdiblesHemp CBDCannabisPetsVaping

CBD gummies, oil, flower, lotions, & more

5 products
Product image for The O.G.
Hemp CBD tinctures
The O.G.
by TONIC
Product image for Chill
Hemp CBD tinctures
Chill
by TONIC
Product image for Flex
Hemp CBD tinctures
Flex
by TONIC
Product image for Grounded
Hemp CBD tinctures
Grounded
by TONIC
Product image for Chronic
Hemp CBD topicals
Chronic
by TONIC