Top Shelf Washington
Dutchberry effects
Reported by real people like you
95 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!