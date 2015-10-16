About this strain
Purple Champagne is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain bred by Grand Daddy Purp, who crossed a rare sativa phenotype of his famous Granddaddy Purple with Pink Champagne (AKA Phantom). The main appeal of Purple Champagne is her vibrant bud coloration, but many consumers will also appreciate the heady, mood-lifting effects this strain has to offer.
Purple Champagne effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.