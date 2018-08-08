About this product

THC: 24.63% CBD: 0.05%

Lineage: Cherry Pie x Girl Scout Cookies Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Fire and Skywalker OG. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire.