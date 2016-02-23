Trail Blazin'
Amnesia Pre-Roll 1.2g 2-Pack
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Amnesia effects
Reported by real people like you
516 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
