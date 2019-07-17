About this strain
Bred by Washington’s Trail Blazin’, Dutch 47 is a cross of Dutch Treat and AK-47. Buds are green with light trichomes and a flurry of orange hairs. It has a sweet citrus flavoring with subtle earthy undertones that may leave you feeling upbeat and creative.
Dutch 47 effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Epilepsy
33% of people say it helps with epilepsy
Glaucoma
33% of people say it helps with glaucoma
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Trail Blazin'
Trail Blazin’ is a 100% pesticide free, 100% LED, sustainably grown Tier 2 Producer/Processor located in beautiful Bellingham, WA!
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.
