  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand TRENDI

TRENDI

Don't follow the trend. Be the trend.
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

TRENDI products

3 products
Product image for Live Resin Vapes
Resin
Live Resin Vapes
by TRENDI
Product image for Superblunts+
Pre-rolls
Superblunts+
by TRENDI
Product image for Trendi Flower
Flower
Trendi Flower
by TRENDI