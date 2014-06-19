TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling clear-headed and relaxed. Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains only 2 ingredients: full spectrum CBD distillate, plus plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Juicy Fruit is so much more than just a delicious flavor – its terpene profile makes it an amazing strain for daytime productivity and focus while still keeping you relaxed. Taste and smell are described as ranging from fruit punch and lemons, to a blend of piña colada and plums. Try this delicious hybrid strain by your laptop or on the go for an anytime mood boost!