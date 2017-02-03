About this product

With a sweet candy flavor of blue raspberry and the aroma of sweet candy citrus, Blue Razz is made from Limonene Terpenes for an uplifting boost to your vibe that also benefits those with fatigue. Goes well with candies, drinks and vapes.



FLAVOR: Blue Raspberry, Citrus

AROMA: Sweet, Candy, Citrus

EFFECTS: Uplifting



USES: Candies, Drinks, Vapes

BENEFITS: Fatigue, Appetite



PROMINENT TERPENES: Limonene

VOLUME: 15ML

INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors