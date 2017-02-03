Trinity Terpenes
About this product
With a sweet candy flavor of blue raspberry and the aroma of sweet candy citrus, Blue Razz is made from Limonene Terpenes for an uplifting boost to your vibe that also benefits those with fatigue. Goes well with candies, drinks and vapes.
FLAVOR: Blue Raspberry, Citrus
AROMA: Sweet, Candy, Citrus
EFFECTS: Uplifting
USES: Candies, Drinks, Vapes
BENEFITS: Fatigue, Appetite
PROMINENT TERPENES: Limonene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
39% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
