With an aroma of lemon, floral, sweet and a citrus, pepper flavor, Lemon Haze is made from Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Delta-3-Carene Terpenes for a happy, euphoric, energetic boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, depression, fatigue. A Sativa strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints.
FLAVOR: Citrus, Pepper
AROMA: Lemon, Floral, Sweet
EFFECTS: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic
USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints
BENEFITS: Pain, Stress, Anxiety
TERPENES: Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Delta-3-Carene
VOLUME: 15ML
INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
