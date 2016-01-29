About this product
Brian Berry Cough is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Buds are firm, resinous and frosty.
Strain: Hybrid 50/50
Flavor: Strawberry, cherry, fruit
Effects: Euphoric, happy, uplifted
Medicinal: Depression, fatigue, stress
Terpenes: Nerolidol, Limonene, Pinene
About this strain
Brian Berry Cough from MzJill Genetics is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Bred for flavor as well as potency, this strain inherits a loud strawberry and cherry aroma with traces of candied fruit. Its powerful, high-velocity effects center themselves cerebrally at first and then quickly spread to relax the rest of the body. Knots of lavender and green calyxes burst from the tall plants, crowned with deep purple-tipped fan leaves.
Brian Berry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
