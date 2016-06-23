The Cultivar Collection is a premium line of crafted cannabis and is a result of meticulously pheno-hunting ideal potencies, terpene profiles, and aesthetics. At Trulieve, we put the utmost focus on hand-manicuring the harvest to preserve trichome integrity. Then a low, slow dry ensures maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention. During the process, our cultivators devote personal, hands-on care to each individual plant. At every point in the lifecycle, there is an essential and direct human element ensuring the Cultivar Collection meets and exceeds the highest possible standards. Our Cultivar Collection shows just what can happen when resources meet research and dedication to craft from start to finish.



Sweet and sour aromas of cherry pie aren't all you'll get with this hybrid strain. A cross of Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison, Cherry Pie hits quick and has been known to linger for hours.