About this product
The Cultivar Collection is a premium line of crafted cannabis and is a result of meticulously pheno-hunting ideal potencies, terpene profiles, and aesthetics. At Trulieve, we put the utmost focus on hand-manicuring the harvest to preserve trichome integrity. Then a low, slow dry ensures maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention. During the process, our cultivators devote personal, hands-on care to each individual plant. At every point in the lifecycle, there is an essential and direct human element ensuring the Cultivar Collection meets and exceeds the highest possible standards. Our Cultivar Collection shows just what can happen when resources meet research and dedication to craft from start to finish.
Sweet and sour aromas of cherry pie aren't all you'll get with this hybrid strain. A cross of Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison, Cherry Pie hits quick and has been known to linger for hours.
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,383 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Trulieve
At Trulieve, we believe in the power of cannabis for all. We take great pride in building community, offering innovative products and advocating for our industry.
We grow, harvest and produce cannabis plants in an eco-friendly environment to reduce carbon footprint and protect the planet.
We strive to create spaces that are safe, comfortable and welcoming to all. We support diversity and inclusion in the communities we call home.
We harness our passion through advocacy for cannabis reform, providing top products, educating our community and sharing stories, industry news and insights.
Trulieve offers a curated collection of cannabis products that are designed to complement your lifestyle. Visit our website at www.Trulieve.com to find out more!
