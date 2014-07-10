About this strain
Jesus OG, also known as "Jesus Christ OG," "Jesus OG Kush," and "Odysseus OG," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Subcool's The Dank as the not-so-immaculate conception of Hell's OG and Jack the Ripper (talk about an “unholy” parentage). Jesus OG proves to be a godsend for growers and produces tall plants and heavy yields. Consumers enjoy the lemony kush aroma of this indica-dominant cross, along with heavy effects that relax the body while leaving the mind functional and clear.
Jesus OG effects
Reported by real people like you
275 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
