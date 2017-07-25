Truly Pure Co2
Huckleberry CO2 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Huckleberry effects
127 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
