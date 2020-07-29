Tweedle Farms
About this product
Cannabinoid Content: 80.69% CBD, 6.34% CBG, & less than .09% delta9THC
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Pinene
Type: Hybrid
Nose: Sharp, fresh pine, potting soil, and dank, spiced earth. Recalls the aroma of walking through a forest after spring rain.
General: Using a proprietary process, this high-CBD wax is made from broad-spectrum distillate and pure, hemp-derived terpenes, extracted from US-grown AC/DC flower.
Although this wax is easily broken down with a dab tool, or even a fingernail, the wax maintains it's integrity, making it an easy and potent addition to any session.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
606 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
