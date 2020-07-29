About this product

Cannabinoid Content: 80.69% CBD, 6.34% CBG, & less than .09% delta9THC



Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, β-Pinene



Type: Hybrid



Nose: Sharp, fresh pine, potting soil, and dank, spiced earth. Recalls the aroma of walking through a forest after spring rain.



General: Using a proprietary process, this high-CBD wax is made from broad-spectrum distillate and pure, hemp-derived terpenes, extracted from US-grown AC/DC flower.



Although this wax is easily broken down with a dab tool, or even a fingernail, the wax maintains it's integrity, making it an easy and potent addition to any session.