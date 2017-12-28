About this product
Grown By: OrcaSong Farms
Breeder: Mr. Nice and Resin Seeds
Cannabinoid Content: 11.23% CBDa & .01% Δ9THC
Dominant Terpenes: β-Myrcene, cis-Nerolidol, β-Caryophyllene, Terpinolene
Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid
Nose: Fresh, floral plant matter and a hint of orange rind. When broken up, the nose exudes notes of gas, pine, and something akin to a dank, humid orange grove.
General: Sizable, brightly-colored flowers exhibiting an above-average density. Each one wrapped in wispy sugar leaves that range in color from pale lime green to bright purple. Peach-colored pistils tangle throughout the buds, adding another hue to the already pleasing color palette.
A few points about this flower that are particularly noteworthy: first of all, it is not actually a "hemp" strain. Remedy is a classic high-CBD cannabis strain that can be found in dispensaries throughout the recreational cannabis landscape, but because of it's THC content, it can be (and in this case has been) grown within a state-sanctioned hemp program. Also, it has a truly unique terpene concentration! These high levels of cis-Nerolidol and Terpinolene are rarely found in hemp. Instead, they are frequently found in well-known cannabis strains like Blue Dream, Jack Herer, and Trainwreck.
About this strain
Remedy, a cross between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, is a high-CBD strain that induces little to no psychoactive effects. Yellow-tinted buds hide under a sheath of crystal trichomes and carry a lemon-pine scent. Upon inhaling the sweet, floral notes of Remedy, the consumer is lifted into a state of mellow relaxation that differs greatly from the jarring experience induced by high THC strains. Patients looking to medicate without the pronounced head and body effects may turn to Remedy to treat seizures, pain, autism, inflammation, and anxiety disorders. Growers hoping to cultivate this highly medicinal strain should allow a 6 to 8 week flowering time in indoor gardens.
Remedy effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Specializing in sustainably-produced and responsibly-sourced hemp flower and hemp products, Tweedle Farms was the first "farm to bowl" hemp provider in the United States. We're known for our vast and varied selection of high-quality products; from terpene-rich smokable hemp flower and dietary-restriction-friendly edibles to uniquely formulated CBD oils and minor cannabinoid-rich vape cartridges, we've got you covered!