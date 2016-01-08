Nicole Kush is a 75/25 indica-dominant strain that will satisfy your need for potency as well as flavor. Kosher Kush from DNA Genetics teamed up with the Nicole indica from Marimberos to create a dynamic variety that captures sweet and woody flavors with a touch of lemon. Deep relaxation overtakes the body, leaving the mind calm and introspective. Its buds bloom with chunky calyxes that may take on a stunning blue hue as they mature, depending on the phenotype. A delight for novice cultivators, Nicole Kush is a hardy, low-maintenance plant that gives way to large yields so long as it’s raised indoors, in a greenhouse, or in a warm Mediterranean climate.