Logo for the brand UpNorth Humboldt

UpNorth Humboldt

Mai Tai Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Mai Tai Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
17% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!