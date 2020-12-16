UpNorth Humboldt
Triangle Mints
HybridTHC —CBD —
Triangle Mints effects
14 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
