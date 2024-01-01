If you need something to make life start and stop at your behest, Donny Burger is just the ticket. A greasy cross of GMO and Han Solo Burger, its indica effects hit full in the body, but with an entertaining penchant for making some users highly talkative. The earthy, savory aroma tops out with funky cheese and rubber; basically a bag of day-old Al’s burgers in weed form, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing. We think it’s a thorough high, but that’s just, like, our opinion, man.

