1g Donny Burger - Living Soil Cannabis - Upstate Elevator Operators

by Upstate Elevator Operators
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
About this product

If you need something to make life start and stop at your behest, Donny Burger is just the ticket. A greasy cross of GMO and Han Solo Burger, its indica effects hit full in the body, but with an entertaining penchant for making some users highly talkative. The earthy, savory aroma tops out with funky cheese and rubber; basically a bag of day-old Al’s burgers in weed form, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing. We think it’s a thorough high, but that’s just, like, our opinion, man.

About this strain

Donny Burger is an indica weed strain made by crossing GMO with Han-Solo Burger. The effects of this strain are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, happy, and aroused. Donny Burger is 27% THC, making it extremely potent and best suited for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. There is also a little CBG in this strain. The dominant terpene in Donny Burger is pinene, often associated with pine forest aromas. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of mild inflammation. The original breeder of Donny Burger is Skunk House Genetics.

About this brand

Upstate Elevator Operators
Elevators don't have to be boxes. Elevators should be magic. Step inside one door and teleport out another. That's the goal of every one of our THC products: to transport you to another level. Because at Upstate Elevator Operators, our aim is to make sure you never go out the same way you went in.

License(s)

  • VT, US: WHSL0004
