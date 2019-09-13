About this strain
Purple Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
