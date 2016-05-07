Loading…
Urban Pharms

SnowLAnd Shatter 1g

HybridTHC 19%CBD

SnowLAnd effects

48 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
