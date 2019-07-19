About this product
The consistency of this batch of Zookies Live Resin is micro diamonds soaking in terpenes. The aroma is sweet, earthy, and floral, with a little peppery, spicy, gas as well. The flavor brings through more of the cookies parentage, a sweet, gassy, and nutty inhale, with more of an earthy exhale. I also get light hints of fruit and pepper. The high is a strong painkilling body high, that leaves you feeling smiley and awake. Munchies follow closely behind. This is a great strain for functional pain relief in small amounts. In larger quantities, it can cause sleepiness and could be helpful with insomnia.
Dominant Terpenes: Alpha Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene
Rare Terpenes: Phellandrene, Fenchol, Terpinene, Carene
Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
45% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Our true-spectrum concentrates & cartridges feature 69-98% THC and up to 14% strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes. URSA is made by extractors in the heart of Humboldt County.
When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Choose URSA if you are ready to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and the transformational bliss of true-spectrum concentrates.
