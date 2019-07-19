The consistency of this batch of Zookies Live Resin is micro diamonds soaking in terpenes. The aroma is sweet, earthy, and floral, with a little peppery, spicy, gas as well. The flavor brings through more of the cookies parentage, a sweet, gassy, and nutty inhale, with more of an earthy exhale. I also get light hints of fruit and pepper. The high is a strong painkilling body high, that leaves you feeling smiley and awake. Munchies follow closely behind. This is a great strain for functional pain relief in small amounts. In larger quantities, it can cause sleepiness and could be helpful with insomnia.



Dominant Terpenes: Alpha Terpinolene, Myrcene, Limonene

Rare Terpenes: Phellandrene, Fenchol, Terpinene, Carene