Utopia California Cannabis
Lambsbread Packaged 1/8th
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Lambsbread is a flavorful Jamaican land-race strain that is known to be Bob Marley's favorite. Typically testing between 20% - 25% THC, the effects are uplifting and motivating, inspiring creativity and inducing waves of euphoria. The unique and pungent aroma is remniscient of cheese and fruit with flowery notes. This sativa grows tall, sturdy branches with pointy flowers that finish bright green with colorful orange hairs.
Lamb's Bread effects
Reported by real people like you
595 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
