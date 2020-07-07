About this product

Lambsbread is a flavorful Jamaican land-race strain that is known to be Bob Marley's favorite. Typically testing between 20% - 25% THC, the effects are uplifting and motivating, inspiring creativity and inducing waves of euphoria. The unique and pungent aroma is remniscient of cheese and fruit with flowery notes. This sativa grows tall, sturdy branches with pointy flowers that finish bright green with colorful orange hairs.