Utopia California Cannabis
C. Banana Packaged 1/8th
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product
The C. Banana has been a Utopia signature flower since the company's inception. Consistently testing 29-34% THC, the strain is known for its powerful and immediate effects. With a surprisingly smooth and balanced onset, the experience is uplifting and energizing. C. Banana has an aroma of fruity, fresh bananas that is countered by organic, earthy notes. This sativa-dominant hybrid has dense, dark-green growth and light-green finished flowers that are coated in sparkly trichomes and yellow-orange hairs.
Chiquita Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
