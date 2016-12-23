About this product

The C. Banana has been a Utopia signature flower since the company's inception. Consistently testing 29-34% THC, the strain is known for its powerful and immediate effects. With a surprisingly smooth and balanced onset, the experience is uplifting and energizing. C. Banana has an aroma of fruity, fresh bananas that is countered by organic, earthy notes. This sativa-dominant hybrid has dense, dark-green growth and light-green finished flowers that are coated in sparkly trichomes and yellow-orange hairs.