About this product
VAPEMEDS® Pineapple Diesel Vape Cartridge has a delicious aroma of sweet tropical pineapples with sour and tangy lemony citrus. The aroma has a punch of sour lemony citrus and hints of fresh tropical pineapples. Pineapple Diesel has an immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral head high and is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression.
About this strain
A beloved choice for sativa connoisseurs, Pineapple Diesel can be succinctly defined as a psychoactive lift. A cross between hybrid Pineapple and sativa Sour Diesel, this is a social strain that provides powerful but clear cerebral effects. The aroma is equally diverse, with a citrus and diesel dual pungency. This energetic flower is optimal for daytime use and is an excellent choice for stress relief.
Pineapple Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
88 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
45% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒®
𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.
* iKonic Ceramic Technology
* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank
* Lead-Free Copper center rod post
* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow
* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.
* iKonic Ceramic Technology
* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank
* Lead-Free Copper center rod post
* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow
* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents