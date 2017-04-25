VAPEMEDS® Pineapple Diesel Vape Cartridge has a delicious aroma of sweet tropical pineapples with sour and tangy lemony citrus. The aroma has a punch of sour lemony citrus and hints of fresh tropical pineapples. Pineapple Diesel has an immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral head high and is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression.