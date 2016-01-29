About this product
Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!