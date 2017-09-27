About this strain
GG5, also known as "Gorilla Glue #5," "New Glue," and "Gorilla Glue 5," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by GG Strains. GG5 is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, the effects of GG5 are known to leave its consumer feeling “glued” to the couch in a deep state of relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, GG5 delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. Because of the high potency of GG5, this strain is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. According to growers, GG5 grows as a branchy plant with large and frosty buds that appear vivid green.
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!