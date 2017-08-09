About this strain
Orange Wreck is the original homegrown cross of Trainwreck and a special (if not mysterious) old school Allagash strain. Exhibiting notes of pungent pine, fermented oranges, and funk, Orange Wreck offers consumers a challenging palate atop stimulating effects. This strain settles behind the eyes and in the body, igniting appetite and offering moderate pain relief.
Orange Wreck effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
VAPEN
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!
