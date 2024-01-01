  • Our storefront is clean, professional, and bright for an enjoyable experience everytime!
  • Sometimes we are hard to see, but look for our blue stripe off Tatum Blvd & Greenway!
  • We have CBD Tincture Oils from 100mg-4000mg in Isolates, Broad, & Full-Spectrum products!
  • CBD Vape available- Cartridges, E-Liquids, All in one Disposables!
Logo for the brand Cannafyl CBD

Cannafyl CBD

Natural wellness for life enthusiasts!
All categoriesHemp CBDPets

THC for dogs & cats

4 products
Product image for Treatibles Grain-Free Hard Chews - Under 40lbs 1mg/treat - Turkey
Pet Treats
Treatibles Grain-Free Hard Chews - Under 40lbs 1mg/treat - Turkey
by Cannafyl CBD
Product image for Cannafyl Pet 500mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
Pet Tinctures
Cannafyl Pet 500mg Full-Spectrum CBD Oil
by Cannafyl CBD
Product image for Treatibles Soft Chews for Cats - Feline - 100ct
Pet Treats
Treatibles Soft Chews for Cats - Feline - 100ct
by Cannafyl CBD
Product image for Treatibles Grain-Free Hard Chews - Over 40lbs 45 ct. - Pumpkin
Pet Treats
Treatibles Grain-Free Hard Chews - Over 40lbs 45 ct. - Pumpkin
by Cannafyl CBD