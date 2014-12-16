Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Bruce Banner #3

by verano
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

A sativa dominant strain with OG Kush and Strawberry diesel heritage giving it a moderate level of THC and overall cannabinoid content. A very popular strain, which has instantaneous effects consisting of an overall feeling of euphoria which transitions into a feeling of relaxation. Bruce Banner #3 medicinal benefits include the easing of pain and depression as well as insomnia and stress. Its flavor profile consists of sweet and citrus notes with hints of pine.

About this strain

Picture of Bruce Banner #3
Bruce Banner #3

Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

Bruce Banner #3 effects

Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
42% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand verano
verano
Shop products
Only the purest, most exceptional products are allowed to bear our name. Depending on your needs and preferences, the Verano product line offers plenty of options. Choose from Swift Lifts (a pre-rolled, mini pack), Sunrock Shatter (a very popular concentrate), Purple Punch and Gelato (dessert strains), or a variety of vape distillate cartridges. There’s at least one to meet your medicinal and adult-use consumption needs.