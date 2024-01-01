  • Nice Crispies- Snap, Crackle, Wow!
  • Chef Melissa Parks makes magic, combining her knowledge of food science, nutrition, and cannabis.
  • Vert full spectrum Applicators are a great way to increase the potency of any consumption method!
  • Read all about our Cookie Sqaures and current selection.
Logo for the brand VERT Unlimited

VERT Unlimited

Feed Your Mind
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

Product image for 1000mg Full Spectrum Strain Specific Applicator by Vert Unlimited
Solventless
1000mg Full Spectrum Strain Specific Applicator by Vert Unlimited
by VERT Unlimited
Product image for 500mg Full Spectrum Strain Specific Applicator by Vert Unlimited
Solventless
500mg Full Spectrum Strain Specific Applicator by Vert Unlimited
by VERT Unlimited
Product image for Chunky Diesel Full Spectrum Applicator 0.5g
Solvent
Chunky Diesel Full Spectrum Applicator 0.5g
by VERT Unlimited
THC 60.234%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Strawberry Cheesecake Applicator 0.5g
Solvent
1:1 Strawberry Cheesecake Applicator 0.5g
by VERT Unlimited
THC 40.599%
CBD 41.187%
Product image for 1:1 Candyland Applicator 1g
Solvent
1:1 Candyland Applicator 1g
by VERT Unlimited
THC 39.81%
CBD 41.81%
Product image for Grape Crack Applicator 0.5g
Solvent
Grape Crack Applicator 0.5g
by VERT Unlimited
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Nepali Pink Applicator 0.5g
Solvent
Nepali Pink Applicator 0.5g
by VERT Unlimited
THC 63.342%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kong Applicator 1g
Solvent
Kong Applicator 1g
by VERT Unlimited
THC 66.939%
CBD 0.476%