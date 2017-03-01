About this strain
Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.
Chunky Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VERT Unlimited
VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.