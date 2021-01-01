About this product

Indulge in this artisanal Classic Dark CBD Chocolate Bar. With 73% cacao and sweetened with a touch of organic coconut sugar, it is an incredibly smooth & guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality!



Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with.



1.7oz Bar | 10mg CBD per Serving | 100mg Total CBD per Bar



Ingredients: Organic fair-trade cacao paste, organic fair-trade cacao butter, organic coconut sugar, organically grown hemp-derived CBD, organic vanilla bean, sea salt.



Allergy Information: Manufactured in a facility that also processes products containing tree nuts.