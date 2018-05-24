About this product
Ingredients: 100% Organic Blend of Essential Oils (Sweet Orange, Lemon), Organic Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Isolate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, C
Lab Tested
Within every Volūm CBD product, a series of third party testing is conducted throughout the creation process. All Volūm product are all-natural, ethical, safe, and completely lab tested. In addition, our Volūm products are never animal tested.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
All our products are all natural and cruelty free. We use organic ingredients with no phthalates or parabens. Our CBD isolates are THC free and go through extensive lab testing to make sure our customers get the products they deserve. Our products are a reflection of our core beliefs, that's why we ensure each product is highly effective and affordably priced. Wellness should be accessible to everyone.