About this product
Relax Bath Bomb - 100 MG CBD
(2)
$9.90 $16.50
1
ADD TO CART
Finally, a CBD bath bomb that works as hard as you do. Sink into self care with our RELAX Bath Bomb, designed specifically to melt away the stresses and anxieties of the daily grind. With all-natural essential lavender oils, colloidal oatmeal, chamomile, and 100 MG of premium CBD isolates, it’s what you love, loving you back. So you can focus on your goals and set new intentions. RELAX, recharge, replenish. That’s the promise of Volūm.
Ingredients: 100% Organic Blend of Essential Oils (Lavender, Bergamot), Ground Colloidal Oatmeal, Organic Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Isolate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Organic Sweet Almond Oil, Natural Mica Color.
Lab Tested
Within every Volūm CBD product, a series of third party testing is conducted throughout the creation process. All Volūm product are all-natural, ethical, safe, and completely lab tested. In addition, our Volūm products are never animal tested.
About this strain
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.
The Wife effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
All our products are all natural and cruelty free. We use organic ingredients with no phthalates or parabens. Our CBD isolates are THC free and go through extensive lab testing to make sure our customers get the products they deserve. Our products are a reflection of our core beliefs, that's why we ensure each product is highly effective and affordably priced. Wellness should be accessible to everyone.