We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
VSPR
Breathe In Bliss
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
VSPR products
9 products
Cartridges
Trainwreck Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
THC 73.8%
CBD 13.6%
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
THC 82.9%
CBD 0.3%
Cartridges
Granddaddy Purple Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
Cartridges
Banana Kush (Bk) - Distillate Cartridge
by VSPR
Cartridges
Headband Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
THC 83.4%
CBD 0.7%
Cartridges
1:1 Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
THC 50.6%
CBD 33.3%
Cartridges
Banana Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
THC 82.3%
CBD 1.6%
Cartridges
Blue Dream Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
THC 81.6%
CBD 0.3%
Cartridges
1:1 Maui Wowie Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by VSPR
THC 40%
CBD 34.7%
Home
Brands
VSPR
Catalog