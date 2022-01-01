No chemicals, ever. 100% natural. 100% handcrafted.



Its harder for us, but better for you. We plant, harvest, extract and process using nothing but muscle, and ladybugs for protection. Our partner farm organically manages crops with a focus on biodiversity, sustainability and natural growth. The hemp fields have not seen a chemical for more than 20 years, and there is no interest in changing that.



vtbio believes in the benefits of CBD and its impact to our endocannabinoid system, the body-wide, neurological network comprised of enzymes and receptors that quite literally act as a bridge between the mind and the body. The cannabinoids found in hemp, (CBD, THC [less than 0.3%], and others), interact with this system providing natural augmentation of the body's ability to right itself and maintain homeostasis, or balance. We know first hand as everyone of us has a story. Everyone of us has a story of how specifically CBD has impacted us from muscle or joint pain relief, to neurological health and enhanced and deeper sleep. While CBD can be found just about everywhere now, you will be hard-pressed to commercially find a true full-spectrum blend untouched by chemical or industrial production.



That is what separates us from the masses. That is what makes us unique.



And BTW, we have pet products too!