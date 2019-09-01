About this product
vtbio Hemp Oil 1500mg Mint Tincture/Topical
Our highest CBD concentration at 1500mg per 30ml bottle, or +-50mg per serving.
100% Hand-crafted, small-batch VT Hemp oil. No pesticides, no chemicals, and only three ingredients- Canabidiol (CBD), Coconut Oil (MCT), & natural Peppermint.
Packed with healthy cannabinoids, terpenes & flavonoids, vtbio takes nothing away and adds nothing back that isn't given to us in the plant. We believe in planting it, caring for it, and processing it by hand, because that way, we can guarantee that what you get from us is 100% natural with 0% chance of any present chemicals, by-products, or contaminants. Our goal is that you reach the same balance, and experience the same benefits that our products give to us.
As a note, vtbio products contain less than .3% THC and WILL NOT MAKE YOU HIGH.
How to Use CBD
Recommended maximum oral dosage is 1ml, twice per day (half dropper) held under the tongue for 30 seconds. However, everyone is different. We advise taking it slowly, perhaps a week at half the maximum dosage, and figuring out what works for you. Also, it is perfectly OK to mix your daily dose into a cup of coffee or on top of whatever you are eating.
For topical applications, the rule of thumb is that a little drop goes a long way. Simply place a drop on your finger and massage onto a problem area.
Consistency is key. Experience has shown for us that maximum benefits are acheived with consistent daily usage.
Store at room temperature and out of direct light.
What to Expect
While everyone is different, and your personal experience may not be the same as someone else, we are confident that you will find that our hemp oil just makes things a little bit better.
Inflammation- known for its efficacious anti-inflammatory properties, rubbing a small amount of CBD oil onto a troubled area has shown for some users to provide near instant relief.
Pain relief- commensurate with its anti-inflammatory properties, topically applied CBD can additionally offer localized relief for minor aches, pains, and joint/muscle issues.
Sleep & Anxiety- when injested under the tongue, CBD interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system of enzymes and receptors and can naturally promote homeostasis, or balance, between the mind and body.
Other- There is no lack of information either online, or under study, about CBD applications and benefits. While we, of course, believe in our products and have seen numerous benefits provided to our customers, the true test of its efficacy will come from you.
If for any reason our product is not for you, just send it back for a full refund less return shipping. We do ask that you give it a college try for a week or so, and also that you don't return an empty bottle. Mostly consumed bottles will not be eligible for a refund.
vtbio Certificate of Analysis can always be found at https://vtbio.net/coa?
About this strain
Lifter
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
VT Biologics
No chemicals, ever. 100% natural. 100% handcrafted.
Its harder for us, but better for you. We plant, harvest, extract and process using nothing but muscle, and ladybugs for protection. Our partner farm organically manages crops with a focus on biodiversity, sustainability and natural growth. The hemp fields have not seen a chemical for more than 20 years, and there is no interest in changing that.
vtbio believes in the benefits of CBD and its impact to our endocannabinoid system, the body-wide, neurological network comprised of enzymes and receptors that quite literally act as a bridge between the mind and the body. The cannabinoids found in hemp, (CBD, THC [less than 0.3%], and others), interact with this system providing natural augmentation of the body's ability to right itself and maintain homeostasis, or balance. We know first hand as everyone of us has a story. Everyone of us has a story of how specifically CBD has impacted us from muscle or joint pain relief, to neurological health and enhanced and deeper sleep. While CBD can be found just about everywhere now, you will be hard-pressed to commercially find a true full-spectrum blend untouched by chemical or industrial production.
That is what separates us from the masses. That is what makes us unique.
And BTW, we have pet products too!
