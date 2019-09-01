About this product

vtbio Hemp Oil 250mg Medium Pet Tincture/Topical



Our medium pet (25-50lbs) CBD concentration at 250mg per 30ml bottle, or +-8mg per serving.



100% Hand-crafted, small-batch VT Hemp oil. No pesticides, no chemicals, and only two ingredients- Canabidiol (CBD), & Coconut Oil (MCT). Developed with the same love and care placed into each bottle that we put into our two-legged formulations, albeit with lower concentrations of CBD.



Packed with healthy cannabinoids, terpenes & flavonoids, vtbio takes nothing away and adds nothing back that isn't given to us in the plant. We believe in planting it, caring for it, and processing it by hand, because that way, we can guarantee that what you get from us is 100% natural with 0% chance of any present chemicals, by-products, or contaminants. Our goal is that your pet reaches the same balance, and experiences the same benefits that our people products give to us.



As a note, vtbio products contain less than .3% THC and WILL NOT MAKE YOU (or your pet) HIGH.



How to Use CBD with your Pet



Recommended maximum oral dosage is 1ml, twice per day (half dropper). Being that this is for your pet, good luck getting him to hold this under his tongue, but our dog sure seems to like the natural flavor and (for PoGo anyway), it is a treat. However, oral delivery can get a little messy. Feel free to add the daily dosage to food.



Dogs tend to come in all shapes and sizes. The dosage chart found at vtbio.net can be used as a guide to help determine the optimal dosage to provide the maximum benefit(s). Please keep in mind that just like people, all dogs are different and may not respond exactly the same way. We recommend starting slow and paying attention to how your specific pup responds.



For topical applications, the rule of thumb is that a little drop goes a long way. Simply place a drop on your finger and massage onto a problem area. Be sure to massage beneath the fur and directly onto your pet's skin.



Consistency is key. Experience has shown for us that maximum benefits are acheived with consistent daily usage.



Store at room temperature and out of direct light.



What to Expect



While every dog is different, and your pet's experience may not be the same as someone else's pet, we are confident that you will find that our hemp oil just makes things a little bit better for your fur baby.



While there are currently no formal studies or any definitive pet-specific scientific evidence to date, dogs have an endocannabinoid system just like people.



In a February 4, 2021 article by the American Kennel Club, Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer for the organization states,



"While there’s no definitive scientific data on using CBD to treat dogs, there’s anecdotal evidence from dog owners suggesting it can treat pain, especially neuropathic pain, as well as helping to control seizures.



According to Dr. Klein, CBD is also used because of its anti-inflammatory properties, cardiac benefits, anti-nausea effects, appetite stimulation, anti-anxiety impact, and for possible anti-cancer benefits, although there’s no conclusive data on this use."



You know your pet. Take it slowly and see how he reacts, and if you have any questions or concerns, contact your veterinary provider.



There is no lack of information online, and elsewhere, about CBD pet applications and benefits. While we, of course, believe in our products and have seen numerous benefits provided to our four-legged friends, the true test of its efficacy will come from your fur baby.



If for any reason our product is not for you, just send it back for a full refund less return shipping. We do ask that you give it a college try for a week or so, and also that you don't return an empty bottle. Mostly consumed bottles will not be eligible for a refund.



The vtbio Certificate of Analysis can always be found at https://vtbio.net/coa/