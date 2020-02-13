About this product
Brian Berry Cough effects
36 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
