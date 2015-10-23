About this strain
From Barney’s Farm comes CBD Critical Cure (or simply “Critical Cure”), an indica-dominant strain that’s said to combine Critical Kush with a ruderalis variety. With a balanced amount of CBD and THC, Critical Cure can annihilate pain, stress, and inflammation with little psychoactive interference. The indica influence in CBD Critical Cure gives rise to deeply relaxing effects delivered alongside a sweet, earthy flavor.
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
