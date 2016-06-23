ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 657 reviews

Critical Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 60 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 657 reviews

Critical Kush
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Critical Kush from Barney’s Farm is a mostly indica strain that blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.

Effects

Show all

441 people reported 3761 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 55%
Sleepy 48%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 30%
Stress 36%
Pain 34%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Critical Mass
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Critical Kush
First strain child
Super Chronic
child
Second strain child
CBD Critical Cure
child

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

