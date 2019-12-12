About this product

We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers.



The new W Dabs Clear Concentrate is CO2-extracted, terpene-rich, ultra-distilled, pesticide-free, amazingly potent and pure medicine. Strain-specific, powerful, and tasty, each 1g reusable jar comes paired with free dab tool. W Dabs Clear Concentrate provides one of the cleanest dabbing experiences available, with lab-verified THC potency averaging 70%-80%+.