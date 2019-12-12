W Vapes
Tangie Sativa W Dabs
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
We are Purists, plain and simple. We believe that the mission of the extraction process is to preserve and amplify the authentic soul of each cannabis strain. The vaping experience should be the inhalation of the concentrated soul of a plant, with no additives, synthetics, flavorings, or adulterants in the mix. That is why we do small-batch, single-origin, strain-specific extraction of certified and lab-tested, pesticide-free, potency-proven cannabis flowers.
The new W Dabs Clear Concentrate is CO2-extracted, terpene-rich, ultra-distilled, pesticide-free, amazingly potent and pure medicine. Strain-specific, powerful, and tasty, each 1g reusable jar comes paired with free dab tool. W Dabs Clear Concentrate provides one of the cleanest dabbing experiences available, with lab-verified THC potency averaging 70%-80%+.
Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
898 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
