Deltiva Craft Chronic 1 Gram Jack Haze Delta 8 Pre-Roll
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Jack Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
