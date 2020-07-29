About this product

ACDC feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. ACDC has been derived from: Cannatonic. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 72 days. ACDC feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 30 to 80 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 to 120 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, sweet, pine, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 67.89 USD (5 seeds). Buy the ACDC feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/acdc-feminized-seeds