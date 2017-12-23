About this product

Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Amnesia Lemon Kush has been derived from: Amnesia Lemon x Afghani Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 650 to 750 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, spicy, sweet, tropical, kush and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 42.43 USD (5 seeds). Buy these Amnesia Lemon Kush feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/amnesia-lemon-kush-feminized-seeds